Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling land without owner’s permission

Kevin Todd has been arrested and charged for selling land he didn't own (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling land he didn’t own.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a parcel of land sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported that their organization owned a parcel of land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division found 47-year-old Kevin Heath Todd had falsely represented himself as the Treasurer of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property Board and sold the parcel of land to another community member. Todd also opened an account at a local financial institution where he deposited the money from the sale, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Todd was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Forgery of Deeds/Wills, Obtaining Property By False Pretense and Common Law Forgery.

He received a $25,000 unsecured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests will be forthcoming.