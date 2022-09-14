Bladen County officials participate in active shooter with casualties training

Bladen County officials took part in active shooter training Tuesday (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Ofice)

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services teamed up to take part in important training Tuesday evening.

Participants began an active shooter simulation at West Bladen High School around 6:00 pm, putting preventative action plans into place as if there were casualties on site.

During this training, both departments simulated different scenarios for which immediate emergency medic care would be needed to prevent loss of life.

Officials say the goal was to make it as realistic as possible.

A high stress environment was created with auditory aids such as screaming, gun fire and radios.