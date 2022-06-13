Bladen County Schools begins its Summer Feeding Program

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Bladen County Schools is kicked off its summer feeding program on Monday, expecting to serve hundreds of children this summer.

The school district is serving breakfast and lunch at 4 of its schools, Monday through Thursday in June and July. Kids ages 18 and under can eat through the summer feeding program, with no questions asked.

In July of 2019, before the pandemic, Bladen County Schools served hundreds of meals. In July last year, the district saw a significant increase in the number of kids eating in the summer feeding program, serving thousands of meals.

The district believes more people will take advantage of the program this summer, as inflation impacts many across county.

“July numbers from 2019 to July of 2021, we saw about a 980% increase in the number of kids served breakfast. So, I suspect with increased costs of foods that we’ve seen here lately that those numbers will continue to increase,” said Elly Johnson, Bladen County Schools communications & family engagement director.

Through June 30, the Summer Feeding Program sites are located at East Bladen High School, West Bladen High School, Elizabethtown Primary School, and Dublin Primary School.