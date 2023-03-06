Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest three people on drug charges

Three people have been arrested on drug charges in Bladen County (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people have been arrested in Bladen County on drug charges.

Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 3000 block of Old Hwy 41 in the Bladenboro area of Bladen County. During the course of the investigation, amounts of methamphetamine were purchased from Anthony Rose and Amber Goodman.

At the conclusion of an investigation, Anthony Rose, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), Trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams), Conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances, among many other charges. Rose was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $710,000 bond.

Amber Goodman, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), Trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams), Sell schedule II controlled substances, Deliver schedule II controlled substances, and other drug charges. Goodman was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,510,000 bond.

Michelle Khan, of Bladenboro, was also arrested and charged with Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), Trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams), among other charges. Khan was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $45,000 bond.