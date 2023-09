Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest woman accused of murder

Laquilia Lynn McKenzie (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of murder.

Laquilia Lynn McKenzie, 29, of Bladenboro was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Edward Lacy Sr.

She is currently being held at Bladen County Detention Center under a secured bond.



At this time additional details will not be released due to the active investigation.

No additional arrests are expected to be made.