Bladen County Sheriff’s Office assists in search, capture of suspect who allegedly shot Sampson Deputy

(Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Sampson County Sheriff Deputy is recovering after being shot in the line of duty on Saturday.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was shot while responding to a call of a motor vehicle theft.

Police say Emanuel is recovering but has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

Although the incident took place in Sampson County, police with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the manhunt that eventually lead to the capture of the suspect.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office police say K9 Officer Wally Willoughby, Sergeant Jennifer Popynick, Deputy Jonathan Wilkins and K9 Officer Michael Moore, along with Sheriff McVicker and Captain Daniel Clark, assisted in the weekend operation.