Bladen County Sheriff’s Office finds body on Cape Fear River

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said a body was located on the Cape Fear River.

Members of the sheriff’s office were conducting a water born search for Willie Jean Teel on Friday afternoon.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office discovered a woman within the vicinity of where Teel was reported missing.

A BCSO spokeswoman said an autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh.

The body has not been identified, and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.