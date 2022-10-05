Bladen County Sheriff’s Office introduces ‘The Pink Lady’, marking breast cancer awareness
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has added a special police cruiser to their fleet.
‘The Pink Lady’ is decorated to honor Breast Cancer Awareness month but will be a permanent addition to the Sheriff’s Office.
It will be driven by Corporal Linda Jacobs.
The Pink Lady will be at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn on October 13 at 10:00 a.m.
Sheriff McVicker says he would love to have all cancer survivors and those currently fighting cancer come and join us for a picture.