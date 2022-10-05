Bladen County Sheriff’s Office introduces ‘The Pink Lady’, marking breast cancer awareness

'The Pink Lady' has been added to the fleet of patrol cars with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office (Photo: BCSO)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has added a special police cruiser to their fleet.

‘The Pink Lady’ is decorated to honor Breast Cancer Awareness month but will be a permanent addition to the Sheriff’s Office.

It will be driven by Corporal Linda Jacobs.

The Pink Lady will be at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn on October 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Sheriff McVicker says he would love to have all cancer survivors and those currently fighting cancer come and join us for a picture.