Bladen County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident of child in respiratory distress

Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services is investigating an incident involving a child in respiratory distress.

According to a press release, on Thursday the Bladen County Department of Social Services contacted Bladen County Sheriff’s Office after a minor child had been taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Elizabethtown due to respiratory distress.

“Our office is working along with Bladen County District Attorney’s Office and State Medical Examiners Office,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Saturday. “Due to the sensitivity of this specific case Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will make every effort to thoroughly investigate this incident.”

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available.