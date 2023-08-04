Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9 helps apprehend man wanted in four counties

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9 recently helped apprehend a man wanted in four different counties.

An officer stopped a vehicle on July 20th in the 1200 block of Elizabethtown Road in Bladenboro.

The driver, later identified as John Irvin Greg Jr., ran from the vehicle.

Officers say he had seven outstanding warrants.

K9 Arco was able to track down the suspect, who was arrested without incident.