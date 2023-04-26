Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9 helps locate missing juvenile

A K9 recently helped locate a missing juvenile (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Sheriff’s Office K9 recently helped locate a missing juvenile.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of M and M Street in Elizabethtown in reference to a juvenile complaint on April 20th.

The juvenile left the residence in an unknown direction of travel. But K9 Arco and his handler arrived on scene within minutes and were deployed, helping to locate the juvenile behind a tree some distance away who was returned to their parents.

The Sheriff’s Office says recovery time could have been longer without the assistance of K9 Arco.