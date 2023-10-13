Bladen County Sheriff’s Office reports crime decrease in 2022

Bladen County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County’s overall crime rate was down in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to North Carolina’s annual crime report data released by the SBI.

Bladen County’s 2021 rates were 2571.3 decreasing in 2022 to 2031.4 per 100,000 persons.

The Overall Crime rate includes Violent Crimes such as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault as well as Property Crimes such as burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson.

“This is due to the support of our citizens and the Commissioners for providing our office with the equipment to be able to do our jobs effectively.” Sheriff McVicker said. “Most importantly it’s because of my staff and their dedication and hard work day in and day out.”