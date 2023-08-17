Bladen County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers pretending to be law enforcement

Bladen County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a new wave of scam calls. (Photo; MGN / Pixabay)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a new wave of scam calls.

The sheriff’s office says they received multiple phone calls on Wednesday from concerned citizens throughout the county.

Each citizen states they have received phone calls from individuals stating they are representing the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, and are asking for payments due to “missed appointments” or “registration issues.”

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that these are scam calls, and that the sheriff’s office would never call to request money from citizens.

If you receive any questionable calls, you can report them to the sheriff’s office at (910) 862-6960.