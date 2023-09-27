Bladen County vehicle stop results in recovery of stolen weapon from local gun shop

Logan Seth Fowler (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A recent vehicle stop resulted in the recovery of a weapon from a local gun shop.

During an enforcement event, a vehicle stop was conducted for a law violation near the intersection of NC Hwy 211 and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in Bladenboro.



During the course of the investigation, K-9 “Arco” was deployed and alerted to the odor of an illegal controlled substance which may have recently been located or contained inside of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in the recovery of a Sig Sauer P320 semi-automatic handgun, which was reported stolen from Country Boy Outfitters, in Whiteville, on May 16th.

Also located during the search was a Hi-Point semi-automatic handgun, which the manufacturers serial number had been removed, as well as an amount of suspected Fentanyl, according to the Sheriff’s office.



Logan Seth Fowler, 22, of Whiteville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a stolen firearm, Alter or remove gun serial number, Possession of a concealed weapon, and Possession of schedule I controlled substances.

Fowler was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.

Additional charges are anticipated in this case.