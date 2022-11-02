Bladen County voters have choice to raise taxes designated for public safety

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Voters in several Cape Fear counties will have one or more referendums to decide on in Tuesday’s election.

A quarter-cent tax increase is one of the items that will be on the ballot in Bladen County.

According to County Manager Greg Martin, the tax increase would allow tourists to help fund the county through their spending but won’t impact the cost of gas, utilities, prescription drugs, or groceries.

If approved by voters, the revenue generated would be earmarked for school safety, which includes safety resource officers in Bladen County Schools.

“The wording on the ballot is very prescriptive and that’s by state law, it’s hard for people to understand what they are going to see when they get to the ballots,” he said. “When they get to the polls it’s not going to say vote yes for extra sales tax for school safety, it doesn’t say anything like that.”

Martin said voters should know what the wording on the ballots means.

“We want voters to be as informed as possible, regarding this matter,” he said.

According to Martin, the quarter-cent sales and use tax would generate about $500,000 annually for Bladen County.

Long-time Bladen County resident Larry Hayes said he is for the tax hike if those funds benefit the school system.

“I think it’s needful, I want it to go to the schools, if it goes to the schools I’m all for it, but if it doesn’t go to the students, the schools,” he said. “I think it needs to go to the students, I think there needs to be a main emphasis on the students.”

According to the county manager, local tax paid by tourists and visitors will help lessen the burden on property owners, and that tax will be lowered by a penny.

