Bladen County wanted felon arrested on weapon, methamphetamine charges
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday, February 14th, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, along with the Community Impact Team, conducted a vehicle stop outside of Elizabethtown.
The vehicle stop took place in the 5000 block on NC-87 East.
In accordance to the stop, methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle were seized.
35-year-old Daniel Gene Autry of Elizabethtown was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Autry was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping and selling controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Autry was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.
Also, 35-year-old Jessica Lynne Sloan of Bladenboro was cited and released for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.