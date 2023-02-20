Bladen County wanted felon arrested on weapon, methamphetamine charges

35-year-old Daniel Gene Autry of Elizabethtown (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Jessica Lynne Sloan, 35, of Bladenboro (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday, February 14th, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, along with the Community Impact Team, conducted a vehicle stop outside of Elizabethtown.

The vehicle stop took place in the 5000 block on NC-87 East.

In accordance to the stop, methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle were seized.

35-year-old Daniel Gene Autry of Elizabethtown was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Autry was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping and selling controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Autry was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Also, 35-year-old Jessica Lynne Sloan of Bladenboro was cited and released for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.