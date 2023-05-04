Bladen County woman arrested on robbery, drug charges

Peaches Lynette Lockamy was arrested on robbery and drug charges (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

TAR HEEL, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office recently joined forces to serve a search warrant in Tar Heel.

After an April 14th incident in Cumberland County, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants for arrest for Peaches Lynette Lockamy, 26, of Tar Heel as well as a search warrant for her residence.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit assisted Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant and say they seized cocaine and paraphernalia.

Lockamy was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspire to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, interfere with emergency communications, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.