Bladenboro receives $325,000 community enhancement grant

Governor Cooper has announced grants helping rural areas of NC

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund to 42 local governments across the state.

A total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness.

“More support for North Carolina’s rural communities is on the way with these transformative grants, made possible by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan,” Governor Cooper said. “These funds, backed up by the expertise of our rural development team at the Department of Commerce, will bring more economic opportunity to people across the state.”

Bladenboro has received a $325,000 grant in the Community Enhancement for Economic Growth category.