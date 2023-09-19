‘Block Eatz’ comes to Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — At Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus, a partnership between the college and ‘Genesis Block’ is providing students with a delicious opportunity.

Tuesday, a ribbon cutting was held for ‘Block Eatz’, a food hall geared to give these entrepreneurs an opportunity to test their restaurant concepts.

Partner, Genesis Block, is a business incubator in the Cape Fear working towards helping entrepreneurs in the area.

‘Genesis Block’, co-founder Tracey Newkirk, said Tuesday marked a milestone for them, the college, and all who take advantage of this new addition.

“For us to be able to offer a space like this, with equipment, a great kitchen, and ready customers on their college campus — it’s just wonderful,” Newkirk said.

Cape Fear Community College President, Jim Morton, said it’s going to help foster the education experience for CFCC culinary students.