Blue Ridge Parkway fire nearly contained; cause suspected to be abandoned campfire

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — Officials with the Forest Service say the Barnett Branch fire that shut down the Blue Ridge Parkway near the Pisgah Inn is expected to be completely contained by the end of day.

All roads closed due to fire activity have reopened but trail closures are still in effect for Barnett Branch Trail #618 above Yellow Gap Road, Buck Springs Trail #104, and Mountains to Sea Trail from Hwy 276 north to the Pisgah Inn.

The investigation into the cause of the 370-acre fire is ongoing but is suspected to be an abandoned campfire.

Anyone causing such a fire, whether through negligence or carelessness, can be held liable for damages.

