Blueberry’s Grill announces new Wilmington location

They announced that the new location will be in Lumina Station Plaza, located at 1900 Eastwood Road, with an exact location being posted closer to the opening date.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Blueberry’s Grill prides themselves in a unique menu and their “passion for pleasing” even the most discriminating foodies. They have announced that they will be opening a new location in Wilmington in May 2022.

Blueberry’s Grill writes, “We want to thank everyone for the continued support to help us grow and better serve you. We strive in customer service and want to only provide the best foods to our customers. Again, thank you and we look forward to serving you guys at our new location.”

The full service restaurant claims to use the “finest and freshest ingredients”, has “delicious recipes” with “flawless preparation.”

