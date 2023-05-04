Blues legend Buddy Guy coming to Wilson Center for farewell tour

Buddy Guy is coming to the CFCC Wilson Center (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Grammy Award-winning recording artist Buddy Guy is coming to the Wilson Center this November.

He will take the stage on November 12th at 7:30 p.m, as part of his ‘Damn Right’ Farewell Tour.

Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Billboard Magazine Century Award for Distinguished Artistic Achievement Recipient, Kennedy Center Honor recipient, and Presidential National Medal of Arts recipient. In addition to eight Grammy Awards and the 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, he holds 38 Blues Music Awards – the most any artist has ever received.

Buddy Guy turns 87 on July 30th and began the Damn Right Farewell Tour on February 12, 2022, at the Mahindra Blues Festival in Mumbai, India. “We’re going to make it to many places we’ll probably never play again,” said Buddy Guy in an interview discussing the tour with Billboard.com.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members beginning May 10th at 10:00 a.m., with tickets going on sale online to the general public on May 12th at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased HERE.