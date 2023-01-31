Board of Education approves controversial New Hanover County school calendar

New Hanover County has approved their 2023-2024 school year calendar (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Board of Education has approved the 2023-2024 school year calendar.

This move will end the fall semester in January of 2024.

The vote was 5-2 and comes with lots of debate and controversy over the past few months.

Melissa Mason and Stephanie Walker opposed the vote.

Parents of students were concerned about this proposed change and are worried about how it could effect students with finals, since they would happen right after Winter Break.