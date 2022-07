Boat made of Styrofoam blocks & wood washes ashore over the weekend

(Photo: Emily Poole)

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A makeshift boat washed ashore along the coast over the weekend.

The boat was first spotted Sunday.

Styrofoam blocks make up the frame of the boat, with pieces of wood and metal used to hold the raft together.

Caswell Beach Police and the Coast Guard hauled the boat off shortly after it was spotted.

BOAT3 (Photo: Emily Poole)

BOAT (Photo: Emily Poole)

BOAT2 (Photo: Emily Poole)

BOAT4 (Photo: Emily Poole)

BOAT5 (Photo: Emily Poole)

The fate of the people who set sail in the boat remains unclear.