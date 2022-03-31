Waccamaw River boating crash victim’s mother speaks on boat safety 2 years later

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –Two years after the death of her son in an accident on the water, a local woman is speaking out about boater safety ahead of the busy spring and summer season.

Kelli Barnes said Wednesday marked 2 years since her son, Garrett Smith, was one of the 3 people killed in a boat crash.

Garrett, his girlfriend Megan Lynn, and Jennifer Hayes were on a boat with friends on the Waccamaw River when their boat crashed into another one near Pireway in 2020.

His mother said Garret loved going out and the water, and said the day he died was a busy day on the water with many boaters out.

“They were going out and enjoying themselves before it was, –it was the day before the COVID lockdowns, and they were just going out to enjoy their selves the last day, and so he usually tried to go out as much as he could on the boat,” said Kelli Barnes, Garrett Smith’s Mother.

Since her son’s death, Kelli Barnes has been an advocate for boater safety.

“I know it’s getting to where it is boating season now, a lot of people will be out on the water. We used to until the accident happened, but just making everybody aware of all the boating laws and regulations,” said Barnes.

She’s urging people to avoid reckless boating, limit drinking when operating vessels, and be aware of your surroundings on the water.

“It’s just like riding a motorcycle, driving a vehicle on the highway. You just always have to look out for everyone else. I just hope that everyone is aware of boater safety, and that people will take heed this summer out on the water, because like I said we don’t want anybody else’s to have to go through what we’ve been through and are going through,” said Barnes.

Two men were charged in the boating crash that killed Barnes’ son soon after the accident, and the case is still pending.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary both offer boating safety courses and enforce boating laws.