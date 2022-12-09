Boil water advisory issued for part of Lake Waccamaw

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A boil water advisory has been issued for a small part of Lake Waccamaw.

The advisory is issued from Powell Street to Firetower Road. It includes Powell Street, Mt. Zion Street, Schulken Street, James Avenue, Bingham Lane, Wananish Avenue, and Firetower Road. East Columbus High school is included in the advisory.

Town officials say water consumers are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a water main break on Firetower Road.

Town officials say vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Town officials also strongly urge water consumers to conserve water wherever possible.