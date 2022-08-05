Boiling Spring Lake Police Department breaks ground for new facility

Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– It was a big day for the Boiling Springs Lake Police as a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new police department facility that will soon be under construction.

With the city growing, the police department has outgrown their current building, so this expansion will give them room to grow with the city and to protect its people.

Mayor Jeff Winecoff says this has been in the works since 2013, and today is the final day they are moving forward.

Samot Corporation’s Philip Blalock says they are excited to get this project started.

“We’re excited to team up with Boiling Springs Lake Police Department to give back to the community and the people who give so much to the community. We’re really excited for the project and we think it’s going to be a good one for us.”

Chief of Police, Kevin Smith, says this is what they have wanted and also needed, so they are very excited for this idea to become a reality.