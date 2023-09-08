Boiling Spring Lakes Police Dept. holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new headquarters

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new headquarters on Friday, Sep. 8.

Police say the move was necessary because the department had outgrown space in its previous location.

Planning took about a year, with the department breaking ground on renovations in August 2022.

“We have our own space, a larger facility to provide better services to the community,” Chief Kevin Smith said. “We have adequate space for our training, for our equipment, for officers to come in and be able to conduct their duties in a bigger facility.”

Smith adds: the new facility will allow the department to continue growing and add more officers to its current staff of twenty employees.