Boiling Spring Lakes receiving new City Manager

Gordon Hargrove has been named the new City Manager of Boiling Spring Lakes (Photo: City of Southport)

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has hired a new City Manager.

Gordon Hargrove was appointed by the Board of Commissioners on September 20th and will take over the role of City Manager on October 31st.

Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor Jeff Winecoff says the City considered several qualified candidates for the position from across the country. Winecroff says Hargrove’s strong service-oriented approach in working with residents, staff and the business community made him their number one candidate.

Hargrove comes to Boiling Spring Lakes after having been City Manager for the City of Southport for a little over two years.

He began his career as Town Manager for Lake Waccamaw from 2018 through 2020.