Boiling Spring Lakes search warrant leads to illegal drugs, guns and cash

(Photo: Chris O'Sullivan)

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) –On Friday, April 8th, 2022, the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, in collaboration with the Oak Island Police Department, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Oakdale Drive in Boiling Spring Lakes after an extensive investigation in reference to reports of possible narcotics distribution.

During execution of the search warrant various items were seized including a large quantity of Suboxone, a stolen firearm, and over $7,000 in US Currency.

Three individuals have been charged.

John William Faulk, Jr was charged with:

-Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

-Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance

Sheila H. Bass was charged with:

-Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm

-Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

-Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Substance

-Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods/Property

-Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jimmy Ed Harper was charged with:

-Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

-Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm

-Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Substance

-Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

John William Faulk, Jr. and Jimmy Ed Harper received a $5000 secured bond. Sheila H. Bass received a

$5500 secured bond.