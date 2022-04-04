Bojangles to give away $1 million in free gas

Southern food chain launches gas giveaway to relieve pain at the pump for its customers and communities

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – Bojangles restaurants is giving away $1 million in free gas to help customers offset the rising cost of fueling up their tanks.

Beginning today until supplies run out, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal will come with a $10 gas gift card.

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.

The $10 gas cards are available while supplies last on all 12- or 20-piece bone-in chicken Family Meals purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or with order ahead using the Bojangles app.

Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as all delivery orders, are not eligible.