Bolton man arrested following chase through Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bolton man has been arrested on several charges following a chase through Brunswick County.
19-year-old Jaquan Ormarion Radford is charged with assaulting a government official with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of marijuana, and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.
A Brunswick County Deputy says a vehicle reported stolen was spotted Wednesday evening. A stop was attempted, but the suspect drove off, eventually wrecking the vehicle and running away.
Radford turned himself in Thursday and is in the custody of Brunswick County officers.