Bolton man arrested following chase through Brunswick County

A man has been arrested following a chase through Brunswick County Wednesday night (Photo: MGN)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bolton man has been arrested on several charges following a chase through Brunswick County.

19-year-old Jaquan Ormarion Radford is charged with assaulting a government official with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of marijuana, and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

A Brunswick County Deputy says a vehicle reported stolen was spotted Wednesday evening. A stop was attempted, but the suspect drove off, eventually wrecking the vehicle and running away.

Radford turned himself in Thursday and is in the custody of Brunswick County officers.