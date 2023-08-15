Bone found along Southport waterfront belongs to animal

An unusual discovery in Southport, catching the attention of a lot of people including Southport Police. (-Barbra Parker)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport Police have weighed in on a recent discovery made along the city’s waterfront.

Last week, Barbara Parker posted in a local community Facebook page that her nephew found a bone along the waterfront in Southport.

Parker said her nephew brought it home thinking it belonged to an animal, but after sharing photos with others some people suggested the bone could be human.

Parker turned the bone over to Southport Police.

On Monday, Southport Police confirmed the bone did belong to an animal and not a human.