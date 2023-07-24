Book could be banned from New Hanover County Schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A controversial book could be banned by the New Hanover County School Board with parents on different sides of the issue.

The book titled “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” has been the subject of controversy with some New Hanover County School parents. Stephanie Harris, a local mother in the area, says the issue is very important to her.

“It’s important to me because I feel like this topic has been brought to light by the opinion of one parent. Having raised 3 children through, previously through, the New Hanover County School System, it’s important to me that a quality education that where, they’re exposed to different perspectives.” said Harris.

Appeals for the book have been filled by a parent, which were lost and now a public hearing is scheduled to see if the book will be banned or not.

For Harris, no books in the school system will ever be perfect, but all perspectives should be presented.

“I feel like no text, no book is ever going to be neutral enough that everyone can agree on it. Our children need to hear about diverse experiences in order to respect other people’s perspective,” Harris said.

The New Hanover County School Board is scheduled to have an agenda briefing tomorrow. A vote could be cast to see if public comment on the banning of the book will take place.