Boondocks Adventure Farm prepares for fall opening

NAKINA, NC (WWAY)– After Ian delaying its original opening dates, a local farm was hard at work on Saturday to put the finishing touches on its fall themed attractions to finally open to the public next weekend.

Boondocks Adventure Farm, as well as Panic Attack haunted attraction is located in Brunswick County in Nakina.

The farm is full of so many fun, fall related activities, farm animals, and plenty of photo ops.

“We’re trying to give families the experience of the agritourism, so we’re giving them the experience to learn about animals while at the same time having a good time with fair rides, we also have a 50 foot mega slide, we’re going to have petal cart tracks, and animals they can feed, see, learn about, everything,” said General Manager, Eric Pino.

The haunted house is another popular addition to the farm that Eric Pino, General Manager of the farm, says will give you the scare of your life.

“Right now you’re at Panic Attack haunted attraction, it’s our haunted trial that we do right next to Boondocks Adventure Farm. When you come out here, we expect to give you the best scares of your life. We give you movie quality sets, animatronics that come to life on you, and we have actors throughout the whole thing to give you the best scares possible.”

Panic Attack is open for the next two weekends, and Boondocks will be open starting next weekend, October 22nd. For more details you can click here.