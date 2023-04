Boy gets stuck in claw machine at Carowinds

A boy got stuck inside a claw machine Sunday at Carowinds (Photo: Pi.1415926535 / MGN)

CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — A boy got stuck after he climbed into a claw machine at Carowinds, according to park officials.

Park officials said just before 2 p.m. Sunday, a 13-year-old boy climbed into a claw machine known as the Cosmic XL Bonus Game in an attempt to steal.

Click here to read more….