Boys and Girls Homes of NC names new president

The Boys and Girls Homes of NC is receiving a new president and CEO (Photo: WWAY)

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — A new president and CEO has been named by the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina in Lake Waccamaw.

Marc Murphy will be the new leader of the organization, taking over for Ricky Creech who was killed in a July house fire.

“It is with great honor and excitement that I announce our Board has unanimously selected Marc Murphy as our new President/CEO,” Chairman Albert Locklear said. “His strong, Christ-centered foundation, coupled with his experiences with previous organizations will help him guide BGHNC to a healthy future.”

Murphy will begin on February 1, 2023 at Lake Waccamaw, where he began his career in child welfare.

“I received my Master of Social Work from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and began my career as a Teaching Parent in the cottages at Boys and Girls Homes 26 years ago,” Murphy said. “I’m excited about returning to the coastal Carolina area and continuing to serve children and families.”

Murphy is responsible for starting the foster care and adoption arm of the BGHNC agency in the early 2000s, and he was integral in establishing emergency placement opportunities on campus with what is now known as the Harbor at the Lake Emergency Shelter.

A Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Murphy is also a Board Member of the Teaching Family Association – an evidence-based model of care that is widely used in the industry.

Murphy has most recently served as Director of Implementation and Staff Engagement for Children’s Hope Alliance in Barium Springs, NC. Prior to returning to the state, he held leadership roles at Bethany Christian Services, Northern Family Intervention Services, and Camps Leelanau and Kohahna Foundation – all located in Michigan.

Murphy and his wife currently live in Asheville, NC and have two children attending college.