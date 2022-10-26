Breast Cancer Awareness events being held Friday, Saturday

Two breast cancer awareness events are being held later this week

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit is holding two Breast Cancer Awareness events across the Cape Fear later this week.

One event is taking place on Friday in Bladen County with the other scheduled for Saturday in Pender County, both sponsored by the Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership.

A Breast Cancer Awareness Walk is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Elizabethtown Soccer Park. A number of vendors and resources will be available to those participating.

The following day in Pender County, a Breast Cancer Awareness Tea Party is kicking off at 10:00 a.m. in the Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development Burgaw Office.

To register for either of the events or more information call Mt. Calvary’s office at 910-300-6322.