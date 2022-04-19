Bridge naming ceremony held for fallen firefighter

(Photo: NCDOT Southern Coast/Twitter)

(Photo: NCDOT Southern Coast/Twitter)

(Photo: NCDOT Southern Coast/Twitter)

(Photo: NCDOT Southern Coast/Twitter)

TAR HEEL, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation joined Bladen County commissioners and the local firefighting community to honor the late Ronald “Ron” Phillip Allen Jr., who was struck by a vehicle and died while painting fire hydrants along N.C. 87 in 2006.

At the time of his death, Allen was a lieutenant with the Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the agency for 18 years. He also was on the fire department’s board of directors.

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners in 2020 requested the two N.C. 87 bridges (one goes north; the other, south) over Reedy Meadow Swamp north of Dublin be dedicated after Allen.

The state Legislature approved the request last year.

The speakers at the ceremony included Grady Hunt, the area’s representative on the N.C. Board of Transportation, and Charles Peterson, chairman of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners.