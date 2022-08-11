Brigade Boys & Girls Club receiving $30,000 donation supporting STEM programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Kids at the Brigade Boys & Girls Club will have access to more STEM related activities thanks to a recent donation.

UScellular has announced a $30,000 investment in Brigade Boys & Girls Club to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth.

The funding will support the Club with the ability to increase hours of STEM programming as well as provide needed equipment and supplies for STEM programing during the Club’s summer camps and afterschool programs, according to a news release.

The STEM learning and experience provided is designed to prepare students for the careers of tomorrow, and according to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Outcomes survey, the youth at Clubs display far greater interest in pursuing STEM careers than their peers nationally (52% vs. 27%).

“We are very happy to continue this work with UScellular in order to support STEM education at Brigade Boys & Girls Club,” Angie Hill, chief executive officer for Brigade Boys and Girls Club, said. “So far this year we have been able to conduct more than 240 STEM sessions with our Kids including working with DNA, underwater drones and learning about chemistry. We know that shaping the future of young people here in Southeastern NC, starts with providing them access to what’s possible and with UScellular’s commitment, we are opening doors for today’s youth.”