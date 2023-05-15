Brit Floyd returning to Wilson Center in August

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College has announced Brit Floyd will return this August to the Wilson Center.

The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. on August 13th.

Brit Floyd is the world’s greatest live Pink Floyd experience, according to a press release. This show is anticipated to be even bigger and better and features new animation, lasers, and a dazzling light show.

Brit Floyd was launched in Liverpool, England, in January 2011. Since then, they have performed over 1,000 sold-out shows across Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members beginning Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and to the general public on May 19th.

You can purchase tickets HERE.