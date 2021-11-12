Brunches to open new location at the Pointe at Barclay

The popular brunch spot first opened at Mayfair in 2019

The original Brunches location at Mayfair in Wilmington. (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A popular Wilmington brunch spot is expanding, setting up shop in a different part of town.

Brunches first opened nearly two years ago at Mayfaire.

The restaurant then opened a second location on Randall Drive in 2020.

Now, Brunches plans to open a third location at the Pointe at Barclay.

Hill Rogers with Cameron Management helped broker the lease and confirmed the news to WWAY in an email Thursday night.

The new location is expected to open in the spring.