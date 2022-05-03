Brunswick Co. Gator Senior Games SilverArts works on display until Friday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Last Week, Brunswick County Gator Senior Games athletes wrapped up their competitions; now it’s time for local artists to showcase their talents.

The SilverArts competition includes literary, visual, and performing arts, and they are now on display.

Art pieces from different categories, such as pottery, paintings and carvings, are part of an exhibit at the Leland Art and Cultural Center until Friday, May 6.

The works have already been judged, and qualifiers are invited to compete in the North Carolina state finals.

To end the games – a celebration lunch — and a performance 00 will take place on May 26 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Cultural Art Center in Leland.

All athletes, silver-artists, friends and family are invited; RSVP is required by no later than May 23.

Khrystye Haselden works with Brunswick County Parks and Recreations; she is in charge of coordinating the senior games.

“We have our show, which is our SilverArts Follies and it’s our performing arts show where competitors dance, sing, play music do comedy,” she said. “They compete for the one act that can go on to state finals and represent Brunswick County.”

For more information call Khrystye Haselden at 910-253-2677 or email her.