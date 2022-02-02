Brunswick Co. Schools vote mask optional, address Town Creek overcrowding

The Brunswick County Board of Education met Tuesday night, discussing the mask mandate and overcrowding in schools.

(Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Education met Tuesday night, discussing the mask mandate and overcrowding in schools.

The board voted to move the fifth grade from Town Creek Elementary to Town Creek Middle during the 2022-2023 school year to alleviate the overcrowding in the elementary school.

Also on the agenda, was the mask mandate that the board is required to vote on monthly according to state law. The board voted to make masks optional in school starting February 14.

Last month, the board voted to maintain its mask optional policy at its regularly scheduled meeting, but then held an emergency meeting later and announced the mask mandate would return after deciding classes would be canceled due to COVID-19 related staffing shortages.