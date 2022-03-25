Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scams on social media

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is warning of potential scams on social media.

Pixabay

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning of potential scams on social media.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for fake advertisements on Facebook.

“A member of our staff saw a wonderful deal on a very popular and expensive brand of tennis shoe. It looked perfectly legitimate. It provided a link that went to what appeared to be the company website. It wasn’t! The web address was very similar but different in a way that was hard to detect,” they shared in a Facebook post.

They say if you see a good deal on Facebook, don’t click on links. Instead, go to the brand’s website to find out if the deal is legitimate.

“If it looks too good to be true, it very likely is!” the post reads.