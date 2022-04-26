Brunswick Community College announces scholarship helping 2nd year nursing student

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Community College Foundation has announced members of Seaside United Methodist Church have donated $2,800 to the Foundation of Brunswick Community College.

This donation will be used to establish a scholarship for a second year nursing student enrolled at the College.

“Seaside UMC believes in education for all students and understands the importance of making sure they have what they need to reach their maximum potential,” Seaside UMC faith outreach and UMC Church member John Curry said.

“We are grateful for community partners like Seaside United Methodist Church as they understand the importance of an education and want to make sure that all Brunswick County students have the opportunity to go to College,” Elizabeth Wassum, Executive Director of BCC Foundation, said.

If you are interested in providing scholarship support for Brunswick Community College students, they ask you to call the Foundation office at 910-755-6530 or email Elizabeth Wassum at wassume@brunswickcc.edu