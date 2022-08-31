Brunswick Community College begins food pantry for hungry students, staff

(Photo: Brunswick Community College)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Community College is making sure no person on campus goes hungry this school year.

Whether you need a quick snack, a full bag of groceries for later, or even a special delivery, the BCC Food Pantry is fully stocked and ready to serve students, faculty, and staff.

It is housed on the first floor of Building A on the main campus and offers ready-to-eat and non-perishable items, as well as feminine hygiene products and basic toiletries.

Anyone interested can check in at the Services desk (also on the first floor of Building A) and they’ll show you the way.

The Food Pantry will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm and Friday’s from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Organizers say the Food Pantry does not require any documentation of need. It operates on the honor system.