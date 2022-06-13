Brunswick Community College Foundation to host 6th annual Bella Italia

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Brunswick Community College Foundation (BCCF) will host their signature fundraising event, Bella Italia, on June 25th.

This annual gala is presented by Dinah E. Gore, Myong & Paul Jensen and Brunswick Community College. The event provides attendees an evening of sipping fine wines and enjoying delicious Italian fare.

During the event, guests will hear heartfelt stories from three BCCF Student Ambassadors, who will share how they overcame obstacles to attend the College, like Samuel, who was concerned about how he was going to pay for college, Lena, who did not have a career path but was able to explore different careers at BCC and Alexis, who values her education and affords her the opportunity to “get the job she wants.”

Bella Italia begins at 6:00 p.m. as guests are greeted at the door of 101 Stone Chimney (Supply, NC) and ushered into the main ballroom for a culinary adventure that includes fine wine, Italian cuisine and desserts.

Proceeds from this event go towards student scholarship support.

A limited amount of tickets are still available.

To learn more or purchase tickets, please contact BCC Foundation Director, Elizabeth Wassum at 910-755-6530 or wassume@brunswickcc.edu.