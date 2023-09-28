Brunswick Community College helping prospective students during free application week

Brunswick Community College (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Community College is helping prospective college students during Free College Application Week.

An application help session is being held at their campus on October 16th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The event will take place in Build A on the second floor library.

A representative from CFNC will be on-site to help with applications and residency numbers.

You do not have to be applying to BCC to attend the help session.