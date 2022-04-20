Brunswick Community College to host their open house with food, tours and opportunities
Prospective students, new students, and those interested in learning more about BCC are welcome.
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – Brunswick Community College invites the community to their open house on Thursday, April 28th, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tours will take place every 30 minutes (the last tour is at 6:30 p.m.).
Attendees can get help with their application, learn about financial aid and scholarship opportunities, and get started on their new student intake.
At 6:00 p.m., there will be a special presentation by Keith Rittmaster with the Bonehenge Whale Center on “Beaufort’s Dolphins – Getting to Know Them.”
BCC students enrolled in a undergraduate research opportunity through a partnership with BCC and UNCW will share their experience participating in research focused on fin photo-identification of the dolphin population at the mouth of the Cape Fear River.
Event details:
- Thursday, April 28, 2022
- 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- 50 College Rd. NE, Bolivia, NC 28422
Food Truck Bad Eatz will be on campus during the event.