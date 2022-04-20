Brunswick Community College to host their open house with food, tours and opportunities

Prospective students, new students, and those interested in learning more about BCC are welcome.

Brunswick Community College (Photo: Kylie Jones WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – Brunswick Community College invites the community to their open house on Thursday, April 28th, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Prospective students, new students, and those interested in learning more about BCC are welcome.

Tours will take place every 30 minutes (the last tour is at 6:30 p.m.).

Attendees can get help with their application, learn about financial aid and scholarship opportunities, and get started on their new student intake.

At 6:00 p.m., there will be a special presentation by Keith Rittmaster with the Bonehenge Whale Center on “Beaufort’s Dolphins – Getting to Know Them.”

BCC students enrolled in a undergraduate research opportunity through a partnership with BCC and UNCW will share their experience participating in research focused on fin photo-identification of the dolphin population at the mouth of the Cape Fear River.

Event details:

Thursday, April 28, 2022

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

50 College Rd. NE, Bolivia, NC 28422

Food Truck Bad Eatz will be on campus during the event.